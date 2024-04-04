Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.76. 766,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BG. HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.