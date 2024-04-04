Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 6.85%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

