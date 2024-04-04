BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Sunday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.23.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$100.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$88.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

