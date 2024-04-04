Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,405,000 after acquiring an additional 784,873 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BRO opened at $85.50 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $57.07 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.