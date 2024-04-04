Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives $11.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $852.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.75. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,091,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,712,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,984,000 after purchasing an additional 371,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,493,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,026,000 after purchasing an additional 870,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 91,660 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

