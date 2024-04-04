Brokers Set Expectations for The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a report released on Monday, April 1st. William Blair analyst D. Becker expects that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $94.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

