Brokers Set Expectations for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$12.10 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.58 and a 52 week high of C$12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 403.33 and a beta of 1.33.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

