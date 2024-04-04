Brokers Set Expectations for Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.93). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspira Women’s Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

