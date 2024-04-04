Brokers Offer Predictions for Daré Bioscience, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Daré Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of DARE opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 114.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

