Brokers Issue Forecasts for AMETEK, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $181.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $186.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.