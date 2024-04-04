Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $24.74

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE FTI opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.27 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after buying an additional 126,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after buying an additional 9,287,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,764,000 after buying an additional 593,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

