Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price at C$41.78

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.78.
Several research firms have issued reports on POW. TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5338882 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.60%.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
