Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price at $18.35

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.35.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

