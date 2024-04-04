Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target at C$107.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$107.00.

NA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NA

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$112.92 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.14. The stock has a market cap of C$38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8467532 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.