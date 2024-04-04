Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT at $64.40

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIVN. Barclays upped their price objective on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $59.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

