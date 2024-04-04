Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Target Price at $103.07

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.07.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

