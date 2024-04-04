BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Down to $12.18

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $10.92. BrightView shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 243,220 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BV. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday.

Get BrightView alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BV

BrightView Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BrightView by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BrightView by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.