Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,084 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $38,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $199,277,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,953,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average of $161.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

