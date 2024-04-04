Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,310 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,103 shares of company stock worth $13,442,786 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $137.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

