Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 42,775 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,775 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,022,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

