Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 200,015 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,015 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

