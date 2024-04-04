Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,154 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,154 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $33,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $211.29 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.73. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.