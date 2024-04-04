Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,332 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,082 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $52,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

PANW opened at $271.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Capital One Financial lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.



