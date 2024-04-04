Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGT opened at $175.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

