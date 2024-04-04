Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 337 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,318,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,858,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $539.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

