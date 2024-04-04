Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $353.85 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.64.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.62.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

