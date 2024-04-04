Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,112,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,893,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 678,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

LAD stock opened at $284.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.27 and its 200 day moving average is $286.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.97 and a 1-year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Stories

