Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,399 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 493,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

