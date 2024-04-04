Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up to $35.39

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.39, but opened at $36.76. Bread Financial shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 59,250 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,168,447.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $8,280,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bread Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bread Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 150,762 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

