Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 36,745 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,745 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Verra Mobility worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Company Profile



Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

