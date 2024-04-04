Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,884 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $29,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,248 shares of company stock worth $93,834,081. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $298.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.07. The company has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

