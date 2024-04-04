Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $250.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.22. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

