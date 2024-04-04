Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,728,897 shares of company stock worth $932,420,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

TMUS stock opened at $163.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

