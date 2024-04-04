Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Comcast by 229.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,369,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $264,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

