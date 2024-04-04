BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $103.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. BOK Financial has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $92.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 214.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

