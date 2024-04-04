Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Melius Research

Melius Research restated their hold rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius reissued a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BA opened at $184.98 on Monday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

