Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 1.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.69 and last traded at $186.93. 1,582,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,046,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.22 and its 200 day moving average is $209.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

