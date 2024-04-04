BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,906,516.73 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 110,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,516.73. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,293,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,494,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 55,980 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $970,693.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,881 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $698,656.29.

On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,187 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $598,882.74.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 107,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $1,807,290.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,298,621.40.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $1,245,127.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $622,566.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $733,231.68.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,968,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 220,320 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

