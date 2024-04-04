BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BB. CIBC dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.41. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,152.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,599 shares in the company, valued at $274,946.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.