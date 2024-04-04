BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

