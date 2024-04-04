BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Announces Earnings Results

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.14 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of 11.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 11.40 million.

BioStem Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

BioStem Technologies stock traded up 0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 13.89. 23,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,014. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 8.64. BioStem Technologies has a 12 month low of 1.20 and a 12 month high of 15.50.

BioStem Technologies Company Profile

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

