Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMEA

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $500.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.