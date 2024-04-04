BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up to $17.32

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.32, but opened at $18.21. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 35,132 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $819.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $103,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $581,804.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $103,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,419 shares of company stock valued at $550,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 205.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

