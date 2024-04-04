Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $208.75

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $208.75 and last traded at $209.43, with a volume of 235553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.83.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.51. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

