bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the "Commercial physical research" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare bioAffinity Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.93, meaning that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 6.02, meaning that their average stock price is 502% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies Competitors 50 810 1296 31 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 2.17%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bioAffinity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -2,244.15% -80.82% -69.38% bioAffinity Technologies Competitors -341.62% -17.29% -10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $2.53 million -$8.15 million -2.68 bioAffinity Technologies Competitors $1.61 billion $106.23 million -1.37

bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies. bioAffinity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies competitors beat bioAffinity Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About bioAffinity Technologies



bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

