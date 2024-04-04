BILL’s (BILL) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their underweight rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut BILL from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.62.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 181.90 and a beta of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

