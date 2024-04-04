BetterWealth LLC Takes Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 440,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,095,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

