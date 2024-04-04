BetterWealth LLC Sells 321 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

BetterWealth LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.86. 36,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,995. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

