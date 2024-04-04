BetterWealth LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 0.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 416,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 70,542 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 344.1% in the third quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 59,638 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,860. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.86. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

