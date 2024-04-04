BetterWealth LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,112. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

